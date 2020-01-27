Steve Waugh Returns to Eden Gardens as a Photographer

The day one proceedings of the Bengal-Delhi Ranji Trophy match on Monday, 27 January saw a special visitor when former Australian captain Steve Waugh dropped in during the first session, albeit as a photographer.

Here on a two-day visit in connection with his upcoming book, the Australian great was seen in a shooting spree, taking shots of the Eden Gardens as well as those of the Bengal-Ranji fixture.

Later, he crossed the Gostha Paul Sarani and headed to the famous Kolkata Maidan.

Eden Gardens was the venue of the memorable Test in 2001 when Australia lost to India after VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic stand after following on.