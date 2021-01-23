Siraj Buys a BMW to Celebrate Aus Series Heroics

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Friday posted a video of a luxury car on his Instagram handle. The BMW car can be seen with a temporary registration plate and is understood to be the fast bowler’s latest buy.

Siraj also posted a video of him driving the car in Hyderabad.

The 26-year-old pacer was one of the standout performers for India as the team recorded a second consecutive 2-1 Test series win over Australia Down Under, the earlier being on the 2018-19 tour. Making his debut in the second Test after Mohammed Shami was injured, Siraj was fastracked and became India's lead pacer in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, after Jasprit Bumrah also got injured.