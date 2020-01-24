‘Shocked’: Twitter Reacts to Serena’s Early Exit From Aus Open

Seven-time champion Serena Williams suffered a shocking third round defeat to Qiang Wang on Friday, 24 January making an early exit from the Australian Open.

Williams had been hoping to take an outright lead in overall Grand Slam titles with 24, but fell agonisingly short in a three-set epic on Rod Laver Arena.

The 38-year-old lost 4-6, 6-7 (7-2), 5-7 to China's world number 29 in a match that lasted for over two hours and 40 minutes.

Williams was looking to break Margaret Court's Grand Slam tally of 24 but she will now have to wait.

Fans from across the globe took to twitter to share their disappointment.