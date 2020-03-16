India Dying to Work With Pakistan, Don’t Want War: Shoaib Akhtar

Even as India and Pakistan continue to have hostile relations, former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar believes India's path of progress goes through Pakistan and that's why New Delhi is "dying to work" with Islamabad.

Akhtar, who worked in India as a broadcaster and commentator post-retirement, also believes Indian citizens don't want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan and it's the Indian media which shows that a war will take place between the two Asian neighbours "tomorrow".

"India is a great place, the people are amazing. Never did I feel that they want any animosity or any type of war with Pakistan. But, when I went to their TVs etc. it feels as if war will happen tomorrow," Akhtar said during a Pakistani chat show.