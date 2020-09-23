‘Told 14-Year-Old Samson He’d Be the Next Dhoni’: Shashi Tharoor

“No argument from me @GautamGambhir! I have known him since he was a kid. At 14 I told him he would be the next @msdhoni. He has the ability & is developing the self-belief. All he needs is the breaks!,” wrote Tharoor on Twitter.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Samson made his international debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2015.

However, he has since played just four matches for India in the shortest format. The top-order batsman has been a part of the first-class cricket setup since his debut in 2011.