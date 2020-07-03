Shahid Afridi’s Wife and 2 Daughters Recover from COVID-19
Shahid Afridi tweeted that his wife and two daughters have now tested negative for coronavirus.
Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tweeted that his wife and two daughters, Aqsa & Ansha, have now tested negative for coronavirus.
Afridi himself had tested positive earlier in June and seems to have recovered himself after posting a picture of his youngest daughter on twitter and saying ‘I’ve missed holding this one’.
Afridi also thanked his fans for their well wishes in the tweets saying, “thanking u all for your continuous well wishes, & may the Almighty bless you and yours”.
The former all-rounder had been actively involved in the food distribution drives across Pakistan since March when the lockdowns were announced due to coronavirus and tested positive for COVID-19 himself, and confirmed it in a Tweet on 13 June.
