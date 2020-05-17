Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh joined Harbhajan Singh on Sunday and said he would "never again" tie up with Shahid Afridi after the former Pakistan captain's recent comments on Kashmir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon'b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again," Yuvraj tweeted.Yuvraj and his former India teammate Harbhajan had recently come under fire for the appeal they made for people to donate to the Shahid Afridi Foundation in its fight against coronavirus.‘Blown Out of Proportion!’ Yuvraj on Afridi Donation CriticismHarbhajan also said that he would have 'no relation or tie-up with Afridi from here on'."This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan told India Today show Sports Tak."To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.‘Have No Relationship With Afridi From Now On,’ Says HarbhajanRecently, a video surfaced of Afridi where he’s attacking the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of cruelty.The former Pakistani cricketer had also Tweeted saying it 'does not take a religious belief to feel the agony of Kashmiris...just a right heart at the right place."Save Kashmir," Afridi said in a tweet on Friday.Apart from Harbhajan and Yuvraj, former Indian cricketer and now a Member Parliament, Gautam Gambhir too lashed out at Afridi for his comments."Pak has 7 lakh force backed by 20 Cr ppl says 16 yr old man @SAfridiOfficial. Yet begging for Kashmir for 70 yrs. Jokers like Afridi, Imran & Bajwa can spew venom against India & PM @narendramodi ji to fool Pak ppl but won't get Kashmir till judgment day! Remember Bangladesh?" said Gambhir in a tweet on Sunday.(With inputs from IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.