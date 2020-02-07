Senior Team Wishes the Best for India U-19 Side Ahead of WC Final

India will face Bangladesh in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup on Sunday, 9 February. While this is the first time that any Bangladesh team have reached the final of any ICC tournament, India are looking to win a record extending fifth title and their second in a row.

The senior Indian players, a few of whom have played and won the tournament in their younger years, sent their wishes to the colts.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India put up a video of the stars of the team sending their best wishes to their U-19 counterparts from New Zealand.