Sehwag Unleashes Carnage at RSWS, Relishes Return With Tendulkar
India Legends got their Road Safety World Series T20 campaign off to a flying start by defeating Bangladesh Legends.
On Friday evening, India Legends got their Road Safety World Series T20 campaign off to a flying start by defeating Bangladesh Legends by 10 wickets at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
The evening belonged to Indian Legends’ Virender Sehwag and Captain Sachin Tendulkar, who put on a show with their class batting act, as the duo's unbeaten 114-run opening partnership helped India reach an easy target of 110 runs in 10.1 overs.
Sehwag scored an exciting 35-ball 80 with 10 boundaries and five giant sixes in the successful chase, while Tendulkar played the supporting role to the Delhi batsman with 33. (26 balls, 5x4).
After winning the toss under lights, Bangladesh elected to bat first. They were bowled out for 109 in 19.4 overs after failing to live up to their own standards of batting well on a slow wicket. Bangladesh's top scorer was Nazimuddin, who hit 49 off 33 balls, including eight fours and a six. He was followed by Javed Omar (12) and Rajin Saleh (12). The rest of Bangladesh's batsmen were dismissed for single-digit scores.
Vinay Kumar, Pragyan Ojha, and Yuvraj Singh each took two wickets for India. Bangladesh got off to a good start, with Nazimuddin and Omar putting together a 59-run partnership for the first wicket.
However, after Ojha struck first by dismissing Omar in the eighth over, the remainder of the nine wickets dropped for 50 runs. The Indian spinners did a good job of keeping the runs down on a slow wicket, resulting in Bangladesh batsmen tossing wickets one after another and finally making 109.
Indian fans were thoroughly entertained and lauded their victory by congratulating them on Twitter.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.