Gambhir Disagrees With Tharoor On How to Better Compliment Samson

Among the players to have played 2 matches so far this IPL season, Sanju Samson ranks number one with 159 runs for Rajasthan Royals.

In the team’s tournament opener vs CSK on 22 September, Samson scored 74 runs, caught 2 catches and affected two stumpings. A performance that earned him the Man of the Match award and also much praise from retired Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as well as Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor.