Manjrekar Backs Protests Against JNU Violence, Yogeshwar Responds

The recent attack on students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has drawn condemnation from all walks of life throughout the country and even the sports fraternity seemed to be affected by the horrific incident.

As soon as former India cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar expressed his support for the ongoing protests in Mumbai which were organised for showing solidarity with the JNU students, Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt also joined the debate.