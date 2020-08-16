Must’ve Held Back Tears For The Goodbye: Sakshi’s Post For Dhoni

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi put out a heartfelt message for her husband on her Instagram handle after the former announced his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni in a message on his own Instagram handle, posted a video montage of images from different points of his career to announce that he has called time on his illustrious international career.

"You should be proud of what you have achieved. Congratulations on giving your best to the game. I am proud of your accomplishments and the person you are! I am sure you must have held those tears to say goodbye to your passion. Wishing you health, happiness and wonderful things ahead! #thankyoumsd #proud People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Sakshi quoted Maya Angelou in a caption to a picture that showed Dhoni from the back looking up at the sky.