‘Shame’: Saina Nehwal Bashed For Tweet on PM Modi’s Speech

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal was on the receiving end of mockery and criticism on social media for her tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech during his rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday, 22 December.

Over the past few days, there have been nationwide protests all over the country in which people have taken to the streets against the Citizenship Amendment Act that the Modi-led government recently passed in Parliament.

Amidst all that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Delhi to kickstart the BJP’s election campaign for the upcoming Delhi elections.

After his speech, Saina tweeted tweeted her appreciation: