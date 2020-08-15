Winning 2011 WC With Dhoni Best Moment of My Life: Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday led wishes on social media after former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni called time on his decorated international career where he helped the batting masterclass realise his dream of winning an ODI World Cup in 2011.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic.)," Dhoni wrote in an Instagram post, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his leadership and finishing skills became stuff of legends.

"Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense MS Dhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings," Tendulkar said in a tweet as social media went into a tizzy on India's 74th Independence Day following the Ranchi stumper batsman's sudden decision.