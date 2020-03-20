Sachin, Chhetri, Bhutia, Subrata Condone PK Banerjee’s Passing

Modern day sports icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Chhetri have offered their condolences on the death of former India football captain, coach and technical director Pradip Kumar Banerjee who passed away on Friday afternoon.

Fondly referred to as PK Banerjee by his vast legion of fans, Banerjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata after a prolonged illness. He was 83.

"Heartfelt condolences on the passing of the great Indian footballer PK Banerjee! Have fond memories of meeting him on a few occasions and the positivity he spread. May his soul Rest in Peace," tweeted Tendulkar.