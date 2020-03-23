India Came Together Even While Staying at Home: Sachin Tendulkar
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday praised all Indians for coming together as a nation even while staying at home and showing support to those in the essential services working overtime to fight COVID-19.
The iconic 46-year old shared a video saying the same, followed by clapping hands.
As urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire nation on Sunday cheered the medical and other essential services fraternity for containing coronavirus by clapping, ringing bells and blowing conch shells for 5 minutes at 5 pm.
Hundreds of people living in high rise apartments across the city also stepped out of their flats and stood in balconies, clapped and cheered the unnamed doctors, nurses and the health staff for their yeomen service to the COVID-hit.
The Indian sports fraternity also hailed the nation-wide movement with the likes of Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, former India cricket captain and coach Anil Kumble, star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and sprinter Hima Das joining in the effort.
