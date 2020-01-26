Sachin, Shami Among Sportspersons to Extend Wishes on Republic Day

The sports fraternity on Sunday wished the people on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, which took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise.

The first Republic Day was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar led the greetings on Twitter and wrote: "Wishing all Indians a very happy Republic Day."

Among other cricketers to join in and wish the citizens of the country on this day were VVS Laxman, Suresh Raina and Mohammed Shami.

Boxer Vijender Singh, meanwhile, said India is blessed with many religions, societies, cultures and languages, however the 'Unity in Diversity' is what something makes him proud.