‘Sachin, Sachin’ Chants Engulf Wankhede as The Master Returns
Almost a decade after bidding farewell to cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, Sachin Tendulkar returned to his home ground to lead his team ‘India Legends’ in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series.
Sachin’s team was facing off against Brian Lara’s ‘West Indies Legends’ on Saturday night and the match marked The Little Master’s comeback to the cricket field at home after he retired from the game on 13 November, 2013.
West Indies went into bat first and posted 150 but the moment everyone was waiting for came only after the innings break - Sachin Tendulkar walking out to bat, with Virender Sehwag.
It took no time for the crowd to start with familiar chants of ‘Sachin... Sachin’ as the maestro blasted 7 boundaries in his innings of 36.
Though Suleiman Benn ultimately did claim Sachin’s wicket, Sehwag continued the charge and remained unbeaten on 74 to help India get past the finish line.
Just like old times.
