‘Sachin, Sachin’ Chants Engulf Wankhede as The Master Returns

Almost a decade after bidding farewell to cricket at the Wankhede Stadium, Sachin Tendulkar returned to his home ground to lead his team ‘India Legends’ in the opening match of the Road Safety World Series.

Sachin’s team was facing off against Brian Lara’s ‘West Indies Legends’ on Saturday night and the match marked The Little Master’s comeback to the cricket field at home after he retired from the game on 13 November, 2013.

West Indies went into bat first and posted 150 but the moment everyone was waiting for came only after the innings break - Sachin Tendulkar walking out to bat, with Virender Sehwag.