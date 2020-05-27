A young child learning the ropes of batting from his mother is asked one question, "Don't you want to play like daddy?".‘No’ is the quick reply.An acceptable answer one would think. Only, the child is Brian Lara’s son.In a sweet video posted by the West Indies’ great, his son is seen batting as his mother bowls to him.‘Look at the way he grips the bat, that tells me he wants to be a lefthanded batsman. Mummy is giving him some good advice. Look at the attitude when told to switch hands. 😎😂 "Both hands on the bat" 😂 NO Action time swings right misses swings left and makes contact #donedeal #leftiebatsman "Don't you want to play like daddy" NO! 👍 #betterthan That's my boy!’ said Brian in his caption for the video.Sachin Tendulkar clearly though was impressed with the youngster and shared a picture of his own younger days, ‘with a similar grip’.He captioned the photo, ‘@BrianLara I know of another boy who had a similar grip and didn’t do too badly in international cricket. 😋’Lara reacted to the post saying: "I can see that @sachintendulkar and some of the best bowlers in the world felt that sword! Well I am not interfering then lol. Thanks for the advice. #rightvsleft #legend #mostruns #recordsmen."Tendulkar then said that the boy has a bright future considering he is going to learn from the "one of the greatest batsmen in the world."Incidentally, back in 2010, Brian Lara had said he would want his son to bat like the Little Master.‘In the past I have picked up many DVDs on Sachin and looked at the way Sachin bats and his composure. And if I had a son, I would definitely want to see him bat like Sachin,’ he’d said in 2010 when he had just retired. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.