Be Smart & Proactive While Combating Coronavirus: Rohit Sharma

The governments across various states in the country have recommended people to follow social distancing apart from ordering closures of schools, malls, cinema halls in their bid to avoid gatherings

"It's because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres," said the Indian opener.

The 32-year-old also appreciated the efforts of the medical professionals across the world who have been putting their lives at risk while treating those infected with novel coronavirus.

"I appreciate the efforts of all the doctors and the medical staff across the world who have put their lives on risk while taking care of the people who have tested positive with coronavirus," said Rohit.

"Last, but not the least, my heart goes out for people who have lost their lives and their families. Take care, be safe," he added.

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli had also called on people to "stay safe and vigilant" amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"Let's stay strong and fight the COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli had tweeted last week.