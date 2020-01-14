Mumbai ODI: Rohit Shares Adorable Moment With Daughter Samaira
It’s his home ground and Rohit Sharma had his full family come out to support him and Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first ODI against Australia.
Wife Ritika Sajdeh, her mother and her father were spotted in the stands but it seems like Rohit’s eyes were only on his daughter Samaira who turned a year old last month.
The cricketer has often talked about how he’s in a ‘good space’ since the birth of daughter and on the field, he’s showcased as much with tremendous batting performances all of 2019.
Samaira has been a regular visitors at the Wankhede, often seen at Mumbai Indians’ IPL games with her mother but on Tuesday, the little toddler stole hearts once again when she was seen waving at her father from the stands.
Rohit responded by making animated faces at her with team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal looking on.