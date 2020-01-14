Mumbai ODI: Rohit Shares Adorable Moment With Daughter Samaira

It’s his home ground and Rohit Sharma had his full family come out to support him and Team India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first ODI against Australia.

Wife Ritika Sajdeh, her mother and her father were spotted in the stands but it seems like Rohit’s eyes were only on his daughter Samaira who turned a year old last month.

The cricketer has often talked about how he’s in a ‘good space’ since the birth of daughter and on the field, he’s showcased as much with tremendous batting performances all of 2019.