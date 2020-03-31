Rohit Sharma Donates Rs 80 Lakh Towards Fight Against Coronavirus
As India’s confirmed Coronavirus cases cross 1,200, more and more sportspersons are coming out to help by donating funds to the Government and organisations helping in the fight against the pandemic.
Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma announced his contributions on Tuesday, donating Rs 80 lakh between different bodies.
‘We need our country back on its feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate,’ said Rohit as he Tweeted that he contributed Rs 45 Lakh to the PM Cares fund, Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra’s CM Relief Fund, Rs 5 Lakh to Feeding India and another Rs 5 Lakh towards the welfare of stray dogs.
‘Let’s get behind our leaders and support them,’ also urged the Mumbai Indians skipper.
On Monday, captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced they pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund. However, an amount was not disclosed.
Various members of the Indian cricket team, including Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina and others, apart from other sports personalities, have also contributed in fight towards coronavirus pandemic.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)