Rohit Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday, Posts Photos on Social Media

Rohit Sharma played the perfect father on Monday, 30 December as the star India opener celebrated his daughter's birthday and posted pictures on social media with a message.

"Happy happy birthday to my little Cookie Monster. Your arrival has brought nothing but excitement, laughter and bliss to our lives. Here's to more midnight dancing, rapping and showing you the world," Rohit wrote on his Twitter handle with pictures of his daughter Samaira with mother Ritika Sajdeh.