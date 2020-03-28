Rohit Sharma & Pietersen Discuss Household Chores Amid Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

All sporting events have come to a halt and even the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is hanging in balance with the government making it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after it comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the BCCI which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the loves of the citizens of the country.