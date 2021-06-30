Rishabh Pant Enjoys England vs Germany Knockout Clash at Euro 2020
Rishabh Pant was present as the Wembley Stadium as England beat Germany in the Euro 2020 knockout game on Tuesday.
Ahead of the England Tests, India cricketers have been given a two-week respite by the team management before preparations get underway for the high-profile series which reportedly will also kick-off the second edition of ICC World Test Championship.
The players are making most of the breather, spending quality time with their families and friends visiting tourist attractions before they are asked to re-enter the bio-bubbles.
India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant decided to revel in some high-octane footballing action as he attended the Euro 2020 knockout between England and Germany on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium.
The youngster was among the capacity crowd at the iconic venue to witness Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring late in the second half to fire England into the quarterfinals where they will now face Ukraine on Sunday.
The Indian team has been in UK for nearly a month now having arrived earlier in June for the lengthy tour comprising six Tests which started with playing New Zealand in the final of the inaugural WTC in Southampton.
India lost the rain-marred contest by eight wickets with New Zealand being crowned the first ever world Test champions. However, the Virat Kohli’s men will be keen to get over the stinging defeat as they will soon be gearing up for a five-match Test series against hosts England scheduled to commence in the first week of August.
The series will be part of the 2021-23 WTC cycle with India set to square off against England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Overall, India, who were the table-toppers in the recently-concluded WTC edition, will play 19 Tests - the second most in the cycle after England’s 21.
The venue and schedule of the final will be decided later.
