Reliving Virat Kohli’s 10 Heroic Tons on His Decade in Tests

MS Dhoni relayed the captaincy baton to Kohli at the foremost of the Test series and the heir apparent thrashed out twin tons to celebrate the dawn of a new era. India rode on the newly-anointed skipper’s 115 to post 444 on the board in reply to Australia’s 517 in the first innings.



The visitors were laid a target of 364 in 98 overs, a tough ask which would have seen most teams shut shop in the pursuit of a draw. However, Kohli is a different breed. The go-getter dealt a counterpunch in company with Murali Vijay, stitching together a partnership of 185 to give India a realistic shot at victory. It wasn’t meant to be as they stuttered at the final hurdle but Kohli’s 141 was a harbinger of his hyper-aggressive brand of cricket. In the process, he became the second player to score consecutive centuries on captaincy debut after Greg Chappell.