Ravindra Jadeja Trolls Umesh Yadav Over ‘Weightlifting’ Video
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Umesh Yadav got into a fun banter on social media after the latter posted a video of him doing weight training on his Instagram profile on Wednesday, 8 January.
In the video posted by the Indian pacer, he can be seen lifting a rod with weights. In his caption, he wrote, “ #doyouliftbro”.
Umesh’s teammate and friend Jadeja decided to take a jibe at him. He didn’t waste much time to pass a funny comment on the pacers training. He wrote, “Ladkiya itna weight uthati hai😏 (Girls can lift this much weight)”
Umesh was having none of it and took no time in replying to his friend. The right-arm pacer wrote, “Yeh toh sirf teaser tha, Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost 😉 (This is just a teaser, the film is not over yet my friend).”
Both the cricketers have been doing well on the field recently. Umesh is training hard for the upcoming New Zealand tour where he could play a very important role in the two-match Test series.
Jadeja on the other hand is with Indian team, who will play the final T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday, 10 January.
The Indian team - who won the second T20I by seven wickets- lead the series 1-0 after the first match of the series was called off due to heavy rains in Guwahati.
