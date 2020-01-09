Ravindra Jadeja Trolls Umesh Yadav Over ‘Weightlifting’ Video

Both the cricketers have been doing well on the field recently. Umesh is training hard for the upcoming New Zealand tour where he could play a very important role in the two-match Test series.

Jadeja on the other hand is with Indian team, who will play the final T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Pune on Friday, 10 January.

The Indian team - who won the second T20I by seven wickets- lead the series 1-0 after the first match of the series was called off due to heavy rains in Guwahati.