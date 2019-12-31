Ravi Shastri Spends Time With SRK & Raveena Before New Year’s Eve

As the Men in Blue ended 2019 on a high after emerging as one of the most consistent cricketing sides in the world, head coach Ravi Shastri was spotted in a relaxed mood and spent the last few moments of the decade with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon in Alibag.

Shastri shared a picture on Instagram on Tuesday, 31 December along with Shah Rukh, Raveena and industrialist Gautam Singhania, captioning it: "Alibag is heaven. Great conversations with some brilliant minds of our times - Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon and Gautam Singhania #Blessed #FriendsLikeFamily."