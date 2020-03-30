Strange to See People Questioning Those Who are Donating: Ojha
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Monday said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned for the amounts they are pledging.
With the coronavirus outbreak leaving the world in disarray, sportspersons across the globe have come forward and made donations to fight this rapidly-spreading disease.
However, there have been instances where social media users have questioned their contributions and Ojha said it has left him quite bemused.
India skipper Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Monday pledged their support to the Prime Minster and the Maharashtra Chief Minster's relief funds to combat the dreaded disease.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia donated six months' salary towards the Haryana CM's relief fund. World badminton champion PV Sindhu contributed Rs 10 lakh.
Runners Dutee Chand and Hima Das have contributed one month's salary towards the cause.