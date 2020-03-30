Strange to See People Questioning Those Who are Donating: Ojha

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha on Monday said financial help to fight the COVID-19 pandemic should not be measured in numbers and that it is strange to see those making contributions being questioned for the amounts they are pledging.

With the coronavirus outbreak leaving the world in disarray, sportspersons across the globe have come forward and made donations to fight this rapidly-spreading disease.

However, there have been instances where social media users have questioned their contributions and Ojha said it has left him quite bemused.