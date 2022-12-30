RIP Pele: Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar and Others Pen Heartfelt Tributes for the Icon

The football fraternity came to a universal standstill on Thursday, 29 December, as Brazilian legend Pele passed away at the age of 82. After a prolonged battle with colon cancer, the sporting icon breathed his last at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital.

Pele had won three World Cup titles for Brazil – in 1958, 1962 and 1970. He is the only player in the history of the game with this unique achievement, while the Guinness Book of World Records also recognises him as the player with the most goals (1279).