Pakistan Great Javed Miandad All Praise For Virat Kohli

Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

The former Pakistan captain picked the current India skipper as his favourite due to his "classy" batting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the talent and depth present in the current Indian squad, Miandad especially praised Kohli for his enviable stats and the way he achieved them.

"I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli," Miandad said.