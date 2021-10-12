No to Hate-Mongering: KKR Lends Support to Glenn Maxwell & Dan Christian

“.. Social media needs to be a kinder place. People don’t realise the gravity of what they say, be it memes, be it videos or just the use of words. It’s a spur of the moment thing for them, instinctively what they feel they put it out there, not realising what the person reading it will go through,” Karthik said in a video shared by KKR on social media.

“Say NO to hate-mongering. Cricketers are subjected to online-abuse way too often. It's high time we take a strong stand against it. Victories and Losses are a part of any sport. We stand by you @RCBTweets @danchristian54 @Gmaxi_32 . We've been there too,” KKR tweeted.

While Maxwell had a good season for RCB, Christian, who had plenty of expectations behind him coming into the season, didn’t have such a good time.

Christian, a veteran of franchise cricket, cored only nine runs and went wicket-less with the ball, conceding 29 runs from 1.4 overs at an economy rate of 17.40 against KKR.

Maxwell meanwhile scored 15 off 18 deliveries against KKR and bowled three overs, conceding 25 runs as the opposition won in Sharjah.

For Maxwell, the focus now turns to the men’s T20 World Cup with Australia.