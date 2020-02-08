Twitter Amused as NZ Fielding Coach Forced to Field as Substitute

New Zealand are looking on pace to win the ODI series against India with the visitors struggling to get to the 274-run target in the second one-dayer at Auckland.

While the Kiwi bowlers continue to pick wickets at regular intervals, there was however a little room for comedy as well with the fielding coach being forced to come out and field for the home team.

Luke Ronchi, who last played for New Zealand in 2017, put on a player’s jersey and came out to field in the 37th over with all substitutes in the dressing room already out on the field.

Scott Kuggeleijn was down with a flu and Mitchell Santner too is suffering from a stomach bug and went into the dressing room between his spells.