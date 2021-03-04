New Docuseries on Kabaddi ‘Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan’

Star Sports is set to release a docuseries 'Dream On: Sapno ki Udaan’, that traces the journey of six individuals who with sheer determination and will-power overcame every obstacle and fulfilled their dream to of becoming pro Kabaddi players. The docuseries highlights the struggles of the kabaddi players and gives us a glimpse of the lives of these players.

The three-part series is set to launch on March 4th, 2021, on the Star Sports Network at 5 PM.