NBA Suspends Season After Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Utah's scheduled game at Oklahoma City was postponed Wednesday night and the NBA suspended its season a few minutes later after a Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The player is star center Rudy Gobert, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team had confirmed it publicly.

The positive test result was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off between the Jazz and Thunder. The league said the affected player was not in the arena.