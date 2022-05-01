MS Dhoni Returns as Captain Of CSK & Begins With Win vs SRH; Twitter's Delighted
MS Dhoni led CSK to a 13-run win against SRH in Pune on Sunday evening.
It was quite the evening for the Chennai Super Kings side and the fans as MS Dhoni returned as captain of the side after Ravindra Jadeja resigned on the eve of the game.
When MSD walked out for the toss, the Pune crowd raised the decibels a fair bit. Dhoni lost the toss and CSK had to bat first. And just like clockwork, Ruturaj Gaikwad was in blazing form and Devon Conway complemented him well as they put up a big total of 202 runs.
With the ball, CSK bowlers were in good form too with Mukesh Choudhary playing a big role as he picked up 4 wickets, applying the brakes on the SRH batting with big wickets.
The overall team effort was enough to help the CSK side register their 3rd win of the tournament.
The sight of MS Dhoni leading the side was quite enjoyable on the Sunday evening with the crowd at the MCA Stadium in Pune making sure the former India skipper was aware of their feelings.
While that was happening in the ground, social media was absolutely elated and went into overdrive as they enjoyed the return of MS Dhoni the captain.
Even the commentators could not hold back their glee with Dhoni coming back to lead and it was one of much-talked about things on air during the course of the game.
CSK next play RCB on 4 May where they will be up against their old teammate in Faf du Plessis.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.