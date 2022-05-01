MS Dhoni Returns as Captain Of CSK & Begins With Win vs SRH; Twitter's Delighted

It was quite the evening for the Chennai Super Kings side and the fans as MS Dhoni returned as captain of the side after Ravindra Jadeja resigned on the eve of the game.

When MSD walked out for the toss, the Pune crowd raised the decibels a fair bit. Dhoni lost the toss and CSK had to bat first. And just like clockwork, Ruturaj Gaikwad was in blazing form and Devon Conway complemented him well as they put up a big total of 202 runs.