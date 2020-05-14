Not the most active of cricketers on social media so any sighting of MS Dhoni gets the virtual world excited every time.Last week, a video posted on his daughter Ziva Dhoni’s Instagram page had fans celebrating as they got to see their favourite ‘Thala’ for the first time in months.Dhoni was seen sporting a green t-shirt in the picture as he raced around his garden with young Ziva. However, one screenshot from the video went viral, where the former Indian skipper is seen stooping a bit forward as he sports a white beard and hair.The picture sparked so much interest that it forced even the 38-year-old’s mother to comment.“Yes, I have seen his new look but he is not that old. No child is ever old for any mother,” Dhoni’s mother was quoted as saying by BDcrictime.However, now, in a new video shared by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, the CSK captain is seen sporting a slightly darker beard and hair, which once again, has sparked interest on the web.He’s Not That Old: Dhoni’s Mother Reacts to Grey Beard PictureDhoni's return to professional cricket was one of the themes of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League and videos of him training with Chennai Super Kings in front of thousands of fans of the franchise at the Chepauk Stadium were doing the rounds in the buildup to the tournament.However, his comeback has been put on hold as the 13th edition of the cash-rich league has been postponed by the BCCI due to coronavirus pandemic. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.