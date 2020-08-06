Moment of Great Satisfaction: Kaneria Post Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

"The beauty of Lord Rama lies in his character, not in his name. He is a symbol of the victory of right over the evil. There is wave of happiness across the world today. It is a moment of great satisfaction," Kaneria, who is a Hindu and an ethnic Gujarati, said on his official Twitter handle.

Kaneria, who has played 61 Tests for Pakistan claiming 261 wickets, has been banned for life from any cricket under the jurisdiction of the England and Wales cricket Board (ECB) after being found guilty of corruption by a disciplinary panel in relation to a spot-fixing case.

He has, however, appealed to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove the life ban and has sought permission to play domestic cricket