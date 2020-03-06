Mitchell Starc Cuts Short SA Tour to Watch Wife Play T20 WC Final

Star Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has decided to cut short his South Africa tour with the team and travel back home to watch his wife Alyssa Healy in action as Australia eves take on India in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup at the MCG on Sunday.

Australia are 0-2 down in the three-match series, and in the absence of Starc, one of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson could earn a spot in the XI.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for Mitch to watch Alyssa in a home World Cup final and so we were happy to allow him to return home to support his wife and be part of a fantastic occasion," Australia coach Justin Langer was quoted as saying by www.cricket.com.au.