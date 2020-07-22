Former Footballer Mehtab Hossain Joins & Exits BJP Within 24 Hours

Dubbing BJP as a secular political formation, the ex-footballer had said that he was happy to work for the poor people in the days to come. On joining the saffron brigade, he had said: "I have been trying to do something for the people for a long time. But, later I realised that politics is the best platform to do something good for the common people. That's why I embarked upon this field."

"But now I don't want my life to be changed completely. My family has not supported my move. They still want me to be known as ‘Midfield General'. I cannot do anything which will make my family unhappy," he wrote on Facebook.

Hossain also mentioned in his post that he did not have any pressure from anyone in this issue. He said whatever he did was completely his own decision which he took quite willingly.

"From today, I am not associated with any political party," he said, while apologising to all his well-wishers.

A defensive midfielder during his playing days, Hossain has played for both the Kolkata giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. He was with East Bengal for 10 seasons, winning the Federation Cup thrice. He also earned 31 caps for the national team between 2005 and 2014.