Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic are expecting their first child together. The cricketer took to social media to share the news. The first picture he shared has Natasa showing off her baby bump while the second picture shows them in Indian attire wearing garlands suggesting they might have tied the knot, but there has been no such announcement yet from the couple.Hardik wrote, “ Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better 😊 Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes 🙏”Natasa also shared the same message on her Instagram account. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in. Virat kohli posted a comment saying, “ Congratulations to you both H. Lots of love and blessing for the the 3rd member of your clan.”There were rumours of the couple dating but they kept it hush-hush till 31st December 2019, when they posted a picture together on social media hand in hand. And on New Year’s Day, Hardik took to Instagram to declare his engagement to Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. The caption read, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan.”