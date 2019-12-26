When Matthew Wade Pulled Off a famous Michael Jackson move at MCG

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade had to face a lot of short-pitch stuff from New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner in Perth during the first Test which they won by 296 runs. While dealing with them, Wade had come out with bizzare ways because of which he was all over the internet.

On Day One of the ongoing second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the left-handed batsman once again made it to the trends on social media for his 'Michael Jackson' move on the pitch. Wade, who came out to bat on Thursday after Marnus Labuschagne got out, was treated with a barrage of short-pitched stuff from Wagner, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.