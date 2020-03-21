MC Mary Kom Breaks Quarantine ProtocolAfter Returning to India

On the same day that Mary attended the breakfast, BJP lawmaker Dushyant Singh, who came in contact with infected Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, is also seen to be present at the President's House. Singh is now in self-quarantine.

Boxing coach Santiago Nieva had on Friday told IANS that the members of the Indian boxing contingent, who participated in Jordan, are all under the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

"10 days we had planned but now it becomes 14 days. So after 10 days I am working on a training programme which I will send them. After this period they can start on that. If this is not solved within two weeks then we will have to continue like this as best as we can," Nieva had said.

Mary Kom has, also admitted that she attended the President's event. In a statement, she said: "I am home since I came back from Jordan. I only attended the President's event and did not meet Dushyant or shake hands with. My quarantine after Jordan ends but I'm going to be at home only for the next 3-4 days."