Mamata Calls Out Ganguly For Cancelling ODI 'Without Her Consent'

Mamata Banerjee seems to be unhappy about the cancellation of third ODI between India and South Africa, which was to be held at the Eden Gardens on 18 March. Due to the coronavirus threat, the BCCI was forced to take the decision of cancelling the match. Banerjee isn’t quite pleased with BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as she says no one from the board informed her government about the move.

Mamata’s comment came on a day when the state Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee announced that Bengal too would restrict visitors’ entry to the state.