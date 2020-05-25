With the world struggling to come to grips with the coronavirus pandemic and its effects, people have been going out of their way to help the poor and the needy in these tough times. And former India batsman V.V.S. Laxman hailed the effort of Syed Amjad who has been feeding lorry drivers and cleanersTaking to Twitter, Laxman wrote: "Syed Amjad and his family have been feeding 180 lorry drivers and cleaners in Sadashivapet, Telangana. It is so wonderful to see the common man doing incredible service in these challenging times. Hats off to Amjad and everyone who is doing their bit."The pandemic has also seen sporting events come to a standstill and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has an interesting take on the scenario. Pietersen believes that the "forced break" might have helped certain athletes to increase the length of their careers.Since the global outbreak of novel coronavirus in March, sporting activities across the world came to a grinding halt. It was only recently that football action started in Germany while other leagues are also in the way of resuming in the coming days.According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives."I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?" the former England batsman said in a tweet. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.