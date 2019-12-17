Police Will Retaliate if You Throw Stones: Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday, 17 December, criticised the use of force against students but said police will have to retaliate if "unwanted elements" indulge in violence.

"I said lathi charging students is wrong but if something has happened due to self protection then it is not wrong," said Gambhir when asked to comment on the police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.