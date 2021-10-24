T20 World Cup: Fans Enraged as KL Rahul Given Out vs Pakistan on a No Ball

India have posted 151/7 in their 2021 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan after being put into bat first by Babar Azam.

The Men in Blue had the worst possible start with Shaheen Shah Afridi sending back openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the first 13 deliveries of the match. While Rohit was out lbw on the fourth ball, Rahul fell when Afridi returned in the third over - out off the first delivery when he was clean bowled by the pacer.

However, replays later showed that Afridi's foot had crossed the line while he was bowling the delivery to KL and it should have been declared a no ball. Rahul returned to the pavilion on an 8-ball 3 and India were reduced to 6/2.