KKR Fan Gifts Cummins His 2015 Shirt, He Assures of 3rd IPL Title
Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him up for Rs 15.5 crore in the auction, said he is eager to help the team win their third title after a fan welcomed him to India with his 2015 jersey.
Cummins is here for Australia's ongoing three-match ODI series against India and took two wickets in the first match at the Wankhede on Tuesday.
Cummins has played for KKR before in 2014 and 2015. In a video shared by KKR on their social media platforms, the Australian pacer spoke about the gift and how it brought back memories of his time with the team before.
"Got some great memories at Eden Gardens. As a kid, I remember watching lots of cricket played there and just seeing 100,000 Indian fans going crazy. And to be there in 2014 and 2015, winning in 2014, going back there for a ceremony and the stadium was packed! Just to welcome us home," he remembered fondly. I absolutely love it there. Can't wait to make a lot more memories this season," he said.
Pointing to the logo on the jersey, Cummins said: "So, I'm just looking closer at the logo. You can see two stars there, because we've won two titles. I think this is the season we add an extra star to that.
