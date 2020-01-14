KKR Fan Gifts Cummins His 2015 Shirt, He Assures of 3rd IPL Title

Australia pacer Pat Cummins, who became the most expensive overseas player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) snapped him up for Rs 15.5 crore in the auction, said he is eager to help the team win their third title after a fan welcomed him to India with his 2015 jersey.

Cummins is here for Australia's ongoing three-match ODI series against India and took two wickets in the first match at the Wankhede on Tuesday.