Kiren Rijiju, Suniel Shetty Bat for Drug-Free Sports Culture
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have called for a clean and drug-free sports culture and urged the Khelo India athletes to refrain from any banned substances on Tuesday, 14 January.
The minister and the actor took part in a shootout after a football match to entertain the spectators and to share their message. The minister promised the athletes that they would be given full support as long as they stay away from banned substances.
"Everyone in the country can see that the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) are being conducted well in Guwahati. Suniel Shetty has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency to spread the message of being clean,” he said.
During a workshop to educate youngsters about the dangers of dope, Shetty shared his own success story to underline the importance of sports in a kid's life.
"You may make many mistakes in your life but make sure that you don't eat anything which is wrong. Whatever I have achieved in my life, it is purely because of sport. I used to practice martial arts and I used to train really, really hard. I became an actor in my life only because I was an athlete. I still believe that I am a part of sports," said the actor.
"It's unbelievable that young kids can feel that they are the stars of tomorrow. They need to be encouraged and be aware of what it is to represent the country. It was a packed house today and it's such a good feeling when anything is packed and so much happening," said Shetty.
