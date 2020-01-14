Kiren Rijiju, Suniel Shetty Bat for Drug-Free Sports Culture

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty have called for a clean and drug-free sports culture and urged the Khelo India athletes to refrain from any banned substances on Tuesday, 14 January.

The minister and the actor took part in a shootout after a football match to entertain the spectators and to share their message. The minister promised the athletes that they would be given full support as long as they stay away from banned substances.

"Everyone in the country can see that the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) are being conducted well in Guwahati. Suniel Shetty has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the National Anti-Doping Agency to spread the message of being clean,” he said.