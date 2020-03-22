Kanika Kapoor Stayed in Same Hotel as SA Cricket Team: Report

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago, stayed in the same five-star hotel in Lucknow as the South African cricket team, who were in India for the ODI series against Virat Kohli and Co. which later got postponed.

"There are reports that she dined in the hotel's buffet and also attended several guests in the lobby," an official was quoted as saying on Sunday.

"She was living there at a time when the South African team was staying in the hotel for the ODI match, which eventually was called off. There is information that Kanika was seen briefly attending a news channel's annual conclave held at the hotel. Therefore, it is important to scan the CCTV footage and list those who came in contact with her."